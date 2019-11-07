Book with story of Greta Thunberg up for Blue Peter children’s book prize

A book detailing the environmental efforts of Greta Thunberg has been shortlisted for a Blue Peter children’s book prize.

The teenage climate activist is among the collected tales of inspirational children gathered in Rise Up: Ordinary Kids With Extraordinary Stories.

It is among the shortlisted titles for the 2020 Blue Peter Book Awards in the “best book with facts” category.

I don’t know how to process this, but #VoteForEffie has been longlisted (in INCREDIBLE company) for the #BluePeterBookAwards. Do you know the only person who would be even more delighted than me? Effie. So special to love a book and character so much and to see this happen. ? https://t.co/69xu8E2ikr — Laura Wood (@lauraclarewood) October 24, 2019

Other shortlisted works cover poison frogs, the work of astronauts, stories about a magical guilds, student election, and the isolation of a young boy and a war-weary soldier.

Amanda Li, author of Rise Up, said: “I’m over the moon that Rise Up is on the shortlist for the Blue Peter Book Award.

“I grew up with Blue Peter and never missed an episode.

“I loved writing this book as it gave me the chance to find out all about the lives of some amazing young people.

Advertising

“All of them are working in their own ways, big and small, to improve their lives or make the world better.”

Blue Peter editor Ellen Evans added: “The story books make you feel empathy, feel empowered and fire your imagination.

“All the books celebrate the achievements of amazing kids and will inspire young people to think about who they might want to be in life, these are ideas that have been at the heart of Blue Peter for the last 60 years.”

The awards are run with the Book Trust, the UK’s largest children’s reading charity.

Advertising

The winner will be announced on March 5 2020, on CBBC.

Books shortlisted are:

Best book with facts:

Fanatical About Frogs by Owen Davey

How To Be An Astronaut And Other Space Jobs by Dr Sheila Kanini and Sol Linero

Rise Up: Ordinary Kids With Extraordinary Stories by Amanda Li and Amy Blackwell

Best story:

Owen And The Soldier by Lisa Thompson and Mike Lowery

Vote For Effie by Laura Wood

Wildspark by Vashti Hardy