Amazon Prime Video makes major Love Island announcement

Reality TV fans in France will be able to enjoy the drama and romantic goings-on of Love Island as the dating series has been commissioned by Amazon.

The programme – produced by ITV Studios France for Amazon Studios, and based on the popular ITV2 format – will see singletons couple up in a luxurious villa in South Africa in a bid to find love over the course of a month.

The unscripted series will air in France on Amazon Prime Video next year.

Georgia Brown, director of European Amazon Original Series at Amazon Studios, said: “Love Island has been an incredible success around the world since 2015 in the UK, so we’re incredibly excited to be able to bring the show exclusively to Prime members France on Prime Video next year.

“The show is incredibly ambitious with episodes filmed, edited and delivered to customers on a daily basis so that they can be part of influencing the drama in real time, by voting on who should stay and who should leave the villa through the Love Island app.

“Around the world this is the most talked-about show on TV right now, so we’re thrilled to be working with ITV Studios France to bring the highest quality version of this hit show to Prime members in France very soon.”

Versions of Love Island have already aired in territories across the world, including the US, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.

It has also been commissioned in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and New Zealand.

Love Island UK winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea (Yui Mok/PA)

The fifth series of Love Island, which aired this year, saw Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea take the £50,000 prize in a public vote, and next year there will be two seasons.

The programme has been a ratings hit for ITV2, with more than three million viewers regularly tuning in every night to watch the latest goings-on.

Franck Firmin-Guion, ITV Studios France president, said: “Love Island is finally coming to France and it is great news! This hit format from the ITV Studios and Motion Content Group is a real social phenomenon in the UK, where it unleashes passions and sees its ratings beat record after record each season.

“From Australia to the United States and Germany, Love Island successfully travels the world and we are proud to produce the French version for Amazon Prime Video.

“This is our first collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, this very innovative partner, who has great ambitions, particularly in France. We are delighted to support them in their development by launching Love Island on their innovative and ambitious platform, making this the first interactive dating show aired in real time.”