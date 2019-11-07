Alex Scott pays tribute to Neil Jones as Strictly injury doubts linger

Alex Scott has paid tribute to partner Neil Jones as his fitness hangs in the balance.

The professional dancer still does not know if he can return to the floor in the next Strictly Come Dancing show.

Jones is still waiting to get the green light from the physio to see if he can compete.

Scott, who has paired with Kevin Clifton for her previous two performances, has paid tribute to the injured dancer.

She said that no matter who she danced with, both Strictly professionals are “great guys”.

Speaking on Strictly: It Takes Two, the former Arsenal payer said: “If he’s 100% I know he will go out and dance.

“This guy is amazing and I wouldn’t be at the level that I’m at without him.”

Jones is waiting for a fitness test to see if he can rejoin Scott on the dance floor.

He said: “I’m really hoping. I still don’t know.

“I’ve been dancing today a lot, I’ve been doing that, it’s been feeling really good.

“But I need to be passed by the physio.”

Scott said she did not mind who she danced with in the next show, adding: “Whether I’m dancing with Neil or dancing with Kev, they’re both amazing guys.”

Strictly returns on Saturday night.