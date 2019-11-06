Phoebe Waller-Bridge on ‘thinking more politically’ in her future work

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed that she “can feel something bubbling” that will address global political themes.

The acclaimed creator of Fleabag and Killing Eve said she thinks she will “scale up” with such topics in her future work.

She told US Vogue: “I feel like I might scale up a bit.

“I’ll scale up in terms of gradually getting bigger with my themes and stuff, and I feel maybe I want to start thinking more politically, more globally.

“I don’t know, but I can feel something bubbling.”

Discussing which taboos she might like to turn her hand to next, Waller-Bridge said there were some jokes about America that she had decided against using when she was on US sketch show Saturday Night Live earlier this year.

She told the magazine: “Just about the abortion laws, the kind of stuff you can’t get your head around.

“The fact that the world has gone backward in this way, and actually in some frightening sense, in so many ways, women have a louder voice, are more empowered these days, and then in these other really insidious ways, blatant ways, we’re being marginalised again.”

“How do you fight that?” she said.

“Because if you rant and rave, if you try and make a noise, you’ll be labelled noisy.

“You have to be careful of that. You have to find ways to protest. I’d really like to write something about that.”

She added: “Sometimes you feel it’s braver to say something outrageous, and it’s not always. Sometimes it’s braver to say the vulnerable thing.”