Merry Christmas! Harry Styles and Stormzy added to festive concert line-up

Music fans will get an early Christmas treat as Stormzy and Harry Styles have joined the star-studded line-up for this year’s Capital Jingle Bell Ball.

The grime artist and the singer-songwriter star will perform alongside Styles’ One Direction co-star Liam Payne, as well as Rita Ora on the first night of the annual festive concert on Saturday December 7 at London’s O2 Arena.

The announcement comes after Styles revealed his hotly-anticipated second solo album Fine Line will be released on December 13, and months after Vossi Bop star Stormzy headlined Glastonbury.

Put your hands up if you're ready to see @Harry_Styles perform Lights Up at the #CapitalJBB. ??? https://t.co/mnIeW4IOdb pic.twitter.com/RhONIuq8gv — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) November 6, 2019

Others previously confirmed for night one include rapper Aitch, DJ Jax Jones and US music star Lauv.

Sam Smith, Anne-Marie, Tom Walker, AJ Tracey and The Script are among those who will perform on the second night of the Jingle Bell Ball on Sunday December 8.

However, the night two line-up will be completed by “one more massive act”, which will be revealed on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Thursday.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, founder and executive president of Global, said: “Some of the hottest stars on the planet will take to the stage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball this Christmas and it promises to be a spectacular weekend of world class performances.

“We’re putting the finishing touches to what will be an incredible show and we can’t wait to welcome Capital listeners and our star-studded line-up to join us at the UK’s biggest Christmas party next month!”

Tickets for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball are on sale from Thursday at 8am.