Lashana Lynch reacts to backlash over 007 rumours

Lashana Lynch has said she is not disheartened by the backlash over rumours she will be the new 007, and actually feels sad for the trolls.

The Captain Marvel actress, 31, has been cast in new James Bond film No Time To Die and it is thought her character takes over as 007.

Some fans of the franchise have expressed anger that a black woman could inherit Bond’s code number.

However, the actress told The Hollywood Reporter: “It doesn’t dishearten me.

“It makes me feel quite sad for some people because their opinions, they’re not even from a mean place – they’re actually from a sad place.”

Lynch, who has not confirmed whether the speculation is true, went on: “It’s not about me.

“People are reacting to an idea, which has nothing to do with my life.”

The actress said she sometimes responds to messages online with a nice comment of her own.

“They’ve been like, ‘Oh my gosh, thank you so much!’” she said.

“But it’s an interesting test because it reminds them that they definitely wouldn’t say that to someone’s face.”

No Time To Die is due to be released next year.

The film will be Daniel Craig’s fifth and reportedly final outing as the famous spy.