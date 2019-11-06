Advertising
Katie Holmes says she works out with daughter Suri
The actress said being Suri’s mum is ‘the greatest gift and privilege’.
Katie Holmes has revealed she sometimes works out with her 13-year-old daughter Suri.
The former Dawson’s Creek star, 40, said the pair exercise together when their routines overlap.
She told Shape magazine: “Sometimes I work out with my daughter.
“It just depends on the day. We have our routines, and occasionally they overlap.
“But I don’t force her to work out with me because I know that’s lame.”
Holmes also talked about the bond she has with Suri, whose father is her ex-husband Tom Cruise.
“I feel very blessed to have such a special daughter,” she said.
“Being her mum is absolutely the greatest gift and privilege.”
