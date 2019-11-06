From Killing Eve to Casualty: Rose d’Or awards celebrate British TV

Killing Eve and Chernobyl are among the British shows celebrated in a shortlist for international TV awards.

The Rose d’Or 2019 will honour the best of entertainment broadcasting, as voted for by an industry panel.

Dramatic hits like Killing Eve have been shortlisted, as have TV staples Casualty and EastEnders.

Derek Thompson who plays Charlie Fairhead in Casualty (Warren Orchard/BBC)

This Time With Alan Partridge, Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show, reality show The Circle, and Derry Girls are also in the running – with UK shows nominated in each of the 10 categories.

Sir Lenny Henry will host the annual Rose d’Or, which this year takes place in London.

Sofia Helin, chair of the prize jury, said: “The shortlist for The Rose d’Or awards this year is brilliantly diverse, and we’re delighted to see so many international programmes shortlisted which reflects the outstanding and varied output of entertainment programming we have seen in the last year across the globe.

“With a record-breaking amount of entries this year, it is an incredibly exciting time for the Rose d’Or Awards especially as they near their 60th anniversary. Our congratulations to all nominated.”

Previous winners at the awards include The Crown, Gogglebox and The Graham Norton Show.

Shortlisted shows were voted for by a panel of 50 media industry professionals.