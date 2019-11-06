Doris Day auction to feature late star’s Golden Globe awards

More than 800 items owned by Doris Day will go under the hammer in Hollywood, including the late star’s Golden Globe awards.

The Calamity Jane actress won five gongs from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, including the Cecil B DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to entertainment.

Doris Day’s Golden Globe awards (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Each gong is expected to fetch up to £4,600 (6,000 dollars) while the white ensemble Day wore to accept the Cecil B DeMille prize in 1989 could take £2,300 (3,000 dollars).

Day died at her home in Carmel Valley, California, on May 13 aged 97, after a serious case of pneumonia.

A collection of her possessions is being sold by Julien’s Auctions, with proceeds going to the Doris Day Animal Foundation, founded by the star in 1978.

Doris Day’s 1930 Ford convertible (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

The two-day auction will begin on Saturday April 4, a day after what would have been her 98th birthday, at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, and online.

Also included in the sale is a brass embossed elephant ornamental pot gifted by Hollywood star Rock Hudson, estimated to sell for up to £1,500 (2,000 dollars), and a red Young Chang upright piano gifted to Day by her son Terry Melcher, which could go for as much as £3,100 (4,000 dollars).

A classic 1930 Ford convertible seen in the opening credits of her Best Friends television show will also be auctioned, and could take £15,500 (20,000 dollars).

Doris Day aboard the Cunard liner Queen Elizabeth in 1955 (PA)

The auction will also include dozen of pieces of art and furniture from her rustic home.

Executive director of Julien’s Auctions Martin Nolan said: “Doris Day was a Hollywood giant as one of the screen’s legendary leading actresses, top box office stars and one of the greatest singers of the 20th century with the likes of Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland.

“On this special occasion of what would be Doris Day’s 98th birthday celebration, we are honoured to announce that 100% of the proceeds of the sale will benefit her charity the Doris Day Animal Foundation, to which she devoted her life’s work as an animal rights activist.”

Day’s red lacquer Young Chang upright piano (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

The sale will come after exhibitions in Ireland and on board the Cunard liner Queen Victoria during a March voyage from Florida to England.