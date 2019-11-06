Advertising
Apprentice viewers fuming as candidate fired despite record-breaking sales
Iasha Masood’s team set an Apprentice record earlier in the competition.
The Apprentice viewers were outraged as Iasha Masood was fired just weeks after making a record-breaking £1.2 million profit in a task.
The candidate was kicked out of the boardroom during Wednesday’s episode of the BBC show.
She was cut after a theme park challenge, in which the contestants had to design a ride for Thorpe Park.
Masood fell foul of Lord Sugar after fellow candidate Lottie Lion suggested she had not done much in the task.
The businessman decided it was a case of “too little too late” and sent Masood packing, but fans were fuming.
Many pointed out that it came just weeks after her team made a huge profit – setting an Apprentice record – when they invented a commuter bike.
“Did everyone just forget that Aisha was the one that got the record breaking £1.2 million??” asked one person on Twitter.
“1.2 MILLION from Aisha. First ever in the apprentice. What has Lottie done?? Answers please,” said another.
“The disrespect #Aisha got on this show is mad, she was the one that got the record breaking million pounds in sales,” said another displeased viewer.
One baffled fan asked: “I am so confused again. Aisha got the £1 MILLION+ deal as the PROJECT MANAGER and her pitch literally saved the TOY task!
“How could nobody remember that? How did Aisha not speak up for herself? Those are 2 BIG wins. How did no-one remember??????”
Another person posted: “That was unfair firing, Iasha should have had a reprieve for the record million pound sales she oversaw alone, that Dean bloke I’ve no idea what he’s done in the last 6 odd weeks.”
The Apprentice continues on BBC One.
