The stars of Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special share their excitement

Gemma Atkinson has said she is looking forward to getting out of her tracksuit and into a pair of high heels for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The former soap star was among those who took to Twitter to share their excitement at the line-up announcement for the festive special.

Atkinson will be joined by Mark Wright, Joe Sugg, Debbie McGee, Chizzy Akudolu and Richard Arnold on the Strictly ballroom floor.

She told her 1.2 million followers on Instagram: “Yup! The sequins really are going back on for Christmas.

“Back to being out of my comfort zone, out of my trackies and into high heels! Wish me luck! @bbcstrictly Christmas Special !!! Yay!!!!”

She has been sharing her daily work-outs on social media since giving birth to her daughter with Strictly professional Gorka Marquez, Mia, in July this year.

Joe Sugg will appear on Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special (Instagram/@joe_sugg)

Advertising

Social media star Sugg, who is also in a relationship with a Strictly professional, Dianne Buswell, shared his reaction online.

“So excited to get my dancing shoes back on this Christmas with these lovely people,” he said on Instagram stories.

Holby City actress Akudolu was the first celebrity to be eliminated from the 2017 series of the programme, after a disappointing foxtrot with her professional partner Pasha Kovalev.

Advertising

She said on Instagram: “Two thirds of the crew. I think we’re gonna have a LOT of fun. Can’t wait to find out who my partner is…

“Whoever he is, I promise not to talk his ears off…”

Veteran entertainment reporter Richard Arnold, who appeared on Strictly in 2012, described the announcement as breaking news, taking to Twitter to warn that his performance may cause “aggravated acid reflux” on Christmas day.

He said: “BREAKING: Taking to the floor @bbcstrictly it’s your Christmas Day line up! @joe_sugg @lil_bit_of_chiz @thedebbiemcgee @wrighty_ & @glouiseatkinson with yours truly.

“I will clearly do anything for that last After Eight. WARNING: My performance may result in aggravated acid reflux #disclaimer.”

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.