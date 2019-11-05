Stormzy launches furious tirade against Jacob Rees-Mogg over Grenfell comments

Stormzy has launched an online tirade against Jacob Rees-Mogg over comments made about the Grenfell fire.

The Conservative politician has apologised for suggesting on LBC that Grenfell victims should have used “common sense” and ignored fire service guidance not to leave the burning tower block.

Brit Award-winning rapper Stormzy has branded the Tory MP a “piece of shit” for his remarks and called politicians “actual aliens”.

He has called on Mr Rees-Mogg to resign and claimed his widely-condemned comments amount to calling the victims of the Grenfell fire “dumb”.

A total of 72 people died in the 2017 blaze.

Stormzy wrote on Twitter: “You need to resign you’re an actual piece of shit I beg everyone watch this – MP Jacob Rees Mogg in a nutshell saying Grenfell Victims should of had the common sense to escape.

“I can’t believe the cheek f****** hell these politicians are actual aliens.”

Stormzy’s tweet includes a video of Rees-Mogg on LBC speaking about the London Fire Brigade’s “stay put” policy.

He said: “If you just ignore what you’re told and leave, you are so much safer.

“I think if either of us were in a fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we would leave the burning building.

“It just seems the common sense thing to do and it is such a tragedy that that didn’t happen.”

The Tory MP has since apologised for his remarks and said he intended to say he would also have listened to the London Fire Brigade advice.

Stormzy said of the LBC exchange: “My man said ‘if either of us were in fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we’d leave a burning building’ as if to say ‘come on bro, they were just dumb’ as if those who lost their lives weren’t smart enough to escape.”

The office of Mr Rees-Mogg has been contacted for comment.