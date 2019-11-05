Rochelle Humes reveals her emotional preparation for Children In Need

Rochelle Humes says she always tries to “get the tears out” before working on Children In Need.

The singer and presenter attempts to temper her emotions by watching appeal videos before the live show, to avoid seeing them for the first time and crying during the telethon.

Humes helps present segments of the annual show along with her husband Marvin.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have spoken about Children In Need. (BBC Children in Need)

The pair said they are inspired by the generosity of the British public and the stories of those in need.

Former singer with The Saturdays, Humes said: “To be honest, I always try to watch a lot of the show before the evening so I can get the tears out.

“I don’t want to distract from the children and the main focus of the show.”

Her husband Marvin credited Children In Need with the power to unite, and is amazed by the selflessness of viewers.

Advertising

He said: “There aren’t many things that unify this great country, but I do think BBC Children In Need is one of them.

“I have no doubt that we can top last year’s total with the kindness and generosity we know are in all of the UK’s hearts.”

The Children In Need annual appeal show returns to BBC One on November 15.