Phoebe Waller-Bridge to appear at Southbank Centre

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is reuniting with the comedian who encouraged Fleabag’s first incarnation on stage.

The Emmy award-winning star has signed up to appear at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre to mark the publication of her book, Fleabag: The Scriptures.

The 34-year-old Killing Eve creator will be in conversation with comedian and writer Deborah Frances-White.

Waller-Bridge first conceived the idea of Fleabag following a challenge from Frances-White to do a 10-minute slot at her stand-up, storytelling night.

She later turned Fleabag into a one-woman play in Edinburgh and then the award-winning TV series.

Published later this month, Fleabag: The Scriptures features never-before-seen stage directions from the BBC series, filming scripts and Waller-Bridge’s new writing.

Southbank Centre’s acting senior literature programmer Bea Colley said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Southbank Centre, to celebrate the publication of Fleabag: The Scriptures.

Fleabag: The Scriptures by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Sceptre/PA)

“Southbank Centre champions the greatest writers and thinkers from around the world and Waller-Bridge is unquestionably deserving of that accolade – fearless, authentic, and a truly original voice that has delighted audiences across the world.

“We’re thrilled that she joins the roster of incredible writers to have graced the Royal Festival Hall stage. I’ve no doubt that this event will bring the 2019 literature season to the ultimate close.”

Frances-White is best known for her hit podcast, The Guilty Feminist.

The event is part of Southbank Centre’s 2019 autumn literature programme, which also includes Dame Julie Andrews, Malorie Blackman, Hillary Clinton, Richard Dawkins, Sir Lenny Henry, Nadiya Hussain and Louis Theroux.

The in-conversation event takes place on Sunday December 8. Tickets go on sale to Southbank Centre members on November 7 and to the general public on November 8. Fleabag: The Scriptures is published on November 12.