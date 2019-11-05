Nick Knowles on DIY SOS’s Bafta Special Award: It’s a really big deal

Nick Knowles has said it is a “real honour” for DIY SOS to be given a Bafta Special Award in its 20th year.

Knowles, who presents the series, also praised everyone who works on the home renovation show.

He told the PA news agency the award is also a “validation of the 21,000 builders who come and work for nothing and the suppliers who give us materials knowing they can’t get any advertising out of it because it’s on the BBC”.

Nick Knowles presents home renovation series DIY SOS (Ian West/PA)

“It’s a real validation of 20 years of going out there and trying to make a difference and trying to highlight all of these different people and trying to represent what an amazing community we live in. We are very proud … it’s a really big deal.”

The programme will be recognised for its outstanding creative contribution to television at a tribute event in December.

Asked about its longevity and success, Knowles said it was down to that fact that it “reassures us that we actually live in a decent society which, if you watch the news, you’d be forgiven in thinking we don’t”.

He added: “I think it’s (the series) just been very real for 20 years. I’m lucky I go to work and I get to be me. Other TV presenters have a personality they put on for TV so they are never quite sure how to react, I’ve only got to work at being me. I have no personality, no created personality to protect”.

Nicki Chapman will interview the DIY SOS team on stage at the tribute event (David Jensen/PA)

The DIY SOS on-screen team – Knowles, tradesmen Mark Millar, Chris Frediani, Julian Perryman and Billy Byrne, and interior designer Gabrielle Blackman – will share insights from the history of the programme alongside contributions from those involved with the show over the past 20 years, plus archive clips and video interviews.

Nicki Chapman will host the on-stage interview with the team.

Since the first episode aired on October 7 1999, DIY SOS has become a stalwart of BBC One, with peak audience numbers reaching seven million viewers in the UK.

More than 200 episodes have aired and some 20,000 volunteers have given their time, completing more than £16 million worth of builds.

The series has been sold to 151 territories around the world.

In recent years, it has embarked on ambitious projects in special episodes highlighting social issues.

An episode entitled Homes For Veterans featured the renovation of an entire Manchester street and 17 homes for veterans, with the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge enlisted as volunteers.

Harry and William with the DIY SOS team (BBC/PA)

Another project in the 2018 Grenfell episodes saw the rebuilding of a boxing club and a community centre in the area affected by the fire.

Hannah Wyatt, chairwoman of the Baftas Television Committee, said: “We are so pleased to be recognising DIY SOS and the team behind the show for their inspiring work up and down the country.

“For 20 years, this programme has changed the lives of the people it helps whilst providing engaging and uplifting entertainment to millions of TV viewers.

“The DIY SOS team are very deserving recipients of the Bafta Special Award, and I’m thrilled that they will be recognised in Bristol, where the show is based. I can’t wait to see what this team achieves in the future.”

A Bafta Tribute: DIY SOS will take place at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre on Monday December 16 and tickets will be available from 12pm on Friday November 8 at www.bafta.org/whats-on.