Mariah Carey ‘freaked out’ over song turning 25

Mariah Carey has said the thought of her hit song All I Want For Christmas Is You turning 25 makes her “freak out”.

The US songstress released the track in 1994.

She told Cosmopolitan magazine: “The more I hear (that it is turning 25), the more I freak out.

“I’d rather just say it feels like it’s going to be a great anniversary for the album.

“We’ll call it a birthday.

“It’s not that it scares me, it’s just if you don’t acknowledge time, you don’t have to deal with it.”

The singer, who is mother to eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, said Christmas is an important time for her and that her “childlike love” of the festive season that “saved” her.

“Growing up I had a very dysfunctional family,” she said.

“I always wanted to have a really good time at Christmas and they would ruin it, so I vowed in my own life I would make sure every Christmas was great.

“I want to make it magical for my kids.

“You know, I think it’s this kind of childlike love of Christmas that saved me.

“I go through so much all year long just to have a great Christmas.”

The singer spends the festive season in Aspen, Colorado.

“When I get off the plane, our drivers have All I Want For Christmas playing, we have hot cocoa and some butterscotch schnapps,” she said.

“Then we’ll go through the woods on a two-horse open sleigh with blankets and real reindeer.

“It’s freezing cold but it’s beautiful and you’re looking at the stars.

“It’s an incredible moment I love every year.”

