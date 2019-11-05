DIY SOS to be honoured with Bafta Special Award

Home renovation show DIY SOS is to be honoured with a Bafta Special Award in its 20th year.

The programme, presented by Nick Knowles, will be recognised for its outstanding creative contribution to television at a tribute event in December.

Knowles said: “The team are overwhelmed to be recognised by Bafta for all the hard work we’ve done over the past 20 years.

“I’d like to thank all the amazing people we’ve met along the way for inspiring us to do these projects and change people’s lives for the better – and we’re not done yet!

“I look forward to celebrating with all the team in Bristol in December.”

The DIY SOS on-screen team – Knowles, tradesmen Mark Millar, Chris Frediani, Julian Perryman and Billy Byrne and interior designer Gabrielle Blackman – will share insights from the history of the programme alongside contributions from those involved with the show over the past 20 years, plus archive clips and video interviews.

Nicki Chapman will host the on-stage interview with the team.

Since the first episode aired on October 7 1999, DIY SOS has become a stalwart of BBC One, with peak audience numbers reaching seven million viewers from around the UK.

More than 200 episodes have aired and over 20,000 volunteers have given their time, completing more than £16 million of builds.

The series has been sold to 151 territories around the world.

In recent years, it has embarked on ambitious projects in special episodes highlighting social issues.

An episode entitled Homes For Veterans featured the renovation of an entire Manchester street and 17 homes for veterans, with the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge enlisted as volunteers.

Another project in the 2018 Grenfell episodes saw the rebuilding of a boxing club and a community centre in the area affected by the fire.

Hannah Wyatt, chairwoman of the Baftas Television Committee, said: “We are so pleased to be recognising DIY SOS and the team behind the show for their inspiring work up and down the country.

“For 20 years, this programme has changed the lives of the people it helps whilst providing engaging and uplifting entertainment to millions of TV viewers.

“The DIY SOS team are very deserving recipients of the Bafta Special Award, and I’m thrilled that they will be recognised in Bristol, where the show is based. I can’t wait to see what this team achieves in the future.”

A Bafta Tribute: DIY SOS will take place at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre on Monday December 16 and tickets will be available from 12pm on Friday November 8 at www.bafta.org/whats-on.