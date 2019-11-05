Date for Brit Awards 2020 announced along with host of changes

The Brit Awards will mark its landmark 40th show with a host of changes.

The music awards event celebrates the milestone in 2020, and has announced the ceremony will take place on February 18.

Changes include creative control being handed over to the artists for their performances, less awards and more music.

The number of the awards presented on the night will be streamlined to just nine, and the Critics’ Choice Award will be renamed as the Rising Star Award.

In a Brits first, the recipient of the 2020 Rising Star Award will get a performance slot on the main show.

The award is open to British artists who have not yet achieved either a recording in the Official Charts UK Top 20 Artist Album Chart, or two recordings in the Top 20 Singles Chart.

Awards will be handed out for male and female solo artist, best group, best new artist (which was previously British breakthrough act), Rising Star, song of the year (previously British single), Mastercard album of the year, international male solo artist and international female solo artist.

Winners on the night will receive the classic Lady Britannia Brit statuette, which returns after nearly a decade’s rest having been re-imagined each year since 2011 by a guest designer.

David Joseph, chairman of The Brits Committee for 2020 and chairman and chief executive of Universal Music UK, said: “We have had a fresh look at the Brit Awards this year.

“Most importantly we will be putting creativity, British culture and exceptional performances at the heart of the show to make Brits night a world class celebration.

“The awards should be a global platform for the artists of the year to create moments that live beyond the night itself.

“We are looking at everything to put on the best possible show.”

Chief executive, BPI and Brit Awards Ltd, Geoff Taylor, said: “It’s always exciting to launch the next Brits campaign, but it’s extra special to be announcing the 40th edition of the awards show.

“The Brits Committee will endeavour to make the 2020 Brits a truly landmark event, highlighting not only another remarkable 12 months in the British music year to a growing global audience, but also paying tribute to many unforgettable Brits moments that are now part of a rich and much loved heritage.”

More developments will be announced in the run up to the event.

The Brit Awards take place on Tuesday February 18 at London’s O2 Arena and will be broadcast live on ITV.