Craig Revel Horwood: Strictly ‘curse’ talk detracted from family entertainment

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood says talk of the so-called “curse” was a distraction from the show last year.

The 2018 series was hit by scandal when Strictly pro Katya Jones was pictured kissing dance partner Seann Walsh on a night-out.

Strictly’s Seann Walsh and Katya Jones (Guy Levy/BBC)

Revel Horwood told Radio Times magazine: “I think it’s a good thing that there isn’t as much talk of the ‘Strictly Curse’, because it did detract from the show last year.

“It was all about that rather than the show being great family entertainment.”

The judge has previously said he thought the so-called “Strictly curse” was more of a “blessing”.

Now he has told the magazine: “There are a lot of loving relationships that have formed from the show. All I say is, if your relationship is on the rocks and you meet someone, how delightful is that?”

This year’s judging panel (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

Revel Horwood said new judge Motsi Mabuse had “brought her verve” to the judging panel.

“She’s very able – and she’s not particularly guarded, which is good! I’m getting on with her really well and I like it that she tries to put me in my place!,” Revel Horwood said.

“She tells it like it is, as I do.”

The straight-talking judge said the “dead wood is being kicked out” and suggested this year’s celebrities are more competitive, adding, “they’re all applying themselves like you would not believe”.

Revel Horwood, who tipped actor Kelvin Fletcher to lift the trophy if he gets through to the final, said not as many of the contestants are doing other jobs this year, meaning there is more time to train and “it means a lot more to them now to get through”.

