Ben Barnes says he was burned by Eurovision experience

Ben Barnes has said he is warming to the idea of sharing music again after an embarrassing attempt at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 38-year-old is now known for his acting but in 2004 had an unsuccessful go at being the UK’s entry in the song contest with his band Hyrise.

He told Radio Times magazine: “That experience with the song contest-that-shall-not-be-named did burn me a little bit.

“It showed what happens if you try to do something that isn’t authentically you.”

He went on: “We sang the song three times and the next day I called up and said, ‘I’m embarrassed, I can’t do it any more’.”

Barnes then made a name for himself for acting in films such as The Chronicles Of Narnia and TV shows like Westworld, but lately he has shared some videos on social media showing him singing.

“It (Eurovision experience) made me wary of putting music out there,” he said.

“But I’m warming up to it again.”

