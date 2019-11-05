Angelina Jolie: I would love to live abroad

Angelina Jolie has said she will move abroad as soon as her children turn 18.

The philanthropist and Hollywood star said she is remaining close to actor Brad Pitt for the sake of their children.

Jolie told Harper’s Bazaar that when the children are old enough to be independent, she will move away from the US.

The star said she has learned a lot from the strength of her six children, who have “been through a lot”.

Brad Pitt shares six children with Angelina Jolie (David Parry/PA)

She said: “I would love to live abroad and will do as soon as my children are 18.

“Right now I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.”

Jolie said she wants her children to experience the world, and have friends and experiences internationally.

Advertising

The actress and United Nations special envoy said she feels she has recently found herself again after a trying few years, and paid tribute to her family.

She said: “My children know my true self, and they have helped me to find it again and to embrace it.

“They have been through a lot. I learn from their strength.”

The full interview can be read in the December issue of Harper’s Bazaar.