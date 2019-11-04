Zac Efron to play journalist in tech magnate movie

Zac Efron is to star in a new movie about tech magnate John McAfee.

The Greatest Showman star will play journalist Ari Furman in King Of The Jungle.

Based on the Wired magazine eBook John McAfee’s Last Stand, the film tells the story of John McAfee, creator of the McAfee antivirus software, who cashed in his fortune, left civilisation and moved to the jungle in Belize where he set up a compound.

In the film, Wired magazine investigator Furman (Efron) accepts what he thinks is a run-of-the-mill assignment to interview McAfee, but once he arrives in Belize he finds himself in dangerous territory.

So far the role of McAfee has not been cast.

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa will direct the film.