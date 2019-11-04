Whitesnake, Foreigner and Europe announce 2020 tour

Whitesnake and Foreigner have announced that together they will be touring the UK in 2020.

Rock band Europe will be joining them on the road as special guests.

The six-date tour starts in London in May before visiting Cardiff, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester.

David Coverdale of Whitesnake said: “Thrilled beyond words we can finally come see you all in the UK! It’s going to be one hell of a night together!”

Mick Jones from Foreigner added: “We can’t wait to kick off the summer in the UK with a massive tour alongside our friends Whitesnake and Europe.

“We’re looking forward to playing all our biggest hits for our fans, and rocking across the country.”

Europe’s Joey Tempest said it would be “an explosive start to the summer of 2020” for the band.

“We are truly honoured to be invited as special guests,” he said.

The tour runs from May 31 to June 8.

Tickets for Whitesnake and Foreigner with special guests Europe go on sale on November 8 from 9am at LiveNation.co.uk.