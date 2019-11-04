Viscountess Emma Weymouth ‘cried all day’ after Strictly exit

Viscountess Emma Weymouth said she cried all day after being eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The chef and her professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec were given the boot after losing out in the dance-off to BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell and his partner Katya Jones in Sunday’s results show.

Appearing on spin-off It Takes Two, Weymouth said being on the BBC programme had been a “wonderful” experience.

“I cried all day yesterday,” she said. Because doing Strictly has been so wonderful. I am so lucky to have been a part of it.

“I’m just overwhelmed by how amazing it is to be part of the team. Everyone is so wonderful at Strictly.”

Tearfully, she told host Rylan Clark-Neal that she and Skorjanec had “put our hearts” into the competition.

Some fans of the show had suggested the judges were tough on Weymouth at the weekend, but she admitted her samba to Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care had been a tricky dance.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” she said of the scoring, as she revealed her ribs were still sore from the challenging routine.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.