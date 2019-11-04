Pete Doherty among musicians offering art for charity auction

Pete Doherty is among the musicians offering artworks for auction in the fight against cancer.

The British rock star has joined a campaign to put art belonging to musicians under the hammer to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust charity.

Also contributing to The Art Of Music fundraiser are Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno, Elastica singer-turned-painter Justine Frischmann, The Kills singer Alison Mosshart, Blur’s Graham Coxon and Slaves’ Laurie Vincent.

The contribution from Pete Doherty (Pete Doherty/Teenage Cancer Trust)

The KLF star Jimmy Cauty has contributed a bundle of pieces, including an “appropriated” police riot shield piece, while Echo & The Bunnymen’s Will Sergeant has donated a painting called The Soothing Serenade Of A Million Clocks Ticking.

Sony Music executive Ian Neil, who helped organise the project with music documentary maker Mark Sloper, said: “Back in March I took my teenage daughter Lily to see Tom Grennan perform at the Royal Albert Hall in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust. She was visibly moved by one of teenagers who came on stage and told their story.

Art by Jamie Hewlett (Jamie Hewlett/Teenage Cancer Trust)

“I had noticed over time that some of the artists and colleagues I have had the pleasure of working with in the music industry made art in their spare time.

Advertising

“I thought it would be great to curate an exhibition and have them donate a piece for an auction in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.

“I have been overwhelmed by the support and thrilled to see so much great art being made available for such a great cause.”

Kate Collins, chief executive at the Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a unique piece of art. We’re grateful to all the musicians, artists and industry figures who are backing this incredible auction.”

The auction goes live at 12pm at givergy.uk/theartofmusic until November 11.