Liam Payne strips off for new Hugo Boss campaign

Liam Payne shows off his toned torso as the pictures for his collaboration with Hugo Boss are unveiled.

The One Direction singer is also seen posing alongside model Stella Maxwell in his first capsule collection as the face of the brand’s HUGO bodywear range.

Among the series of pictures, some of which are in black and white, is one of Maxwell lying across Payne on a bed.

Liam Payne and Stella Maxwell modelling for Hugo Boss (HUGO/PA)

The 26-year-old recently spoke about getting in shape for the shoot when he appeared on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast.

He admitted: “I was so scared coming into it, because I didn’t know what to expect. The first day we did like all (the) capsule collection thing and then we did the underwear right at the very end of the day.

“And it was just like, getting in your underwear in a room full of people, it was all a bit strange. I drank a lot of tequila on set just to get me in the motion of what was going on…”

Liam Payne and Stella Maxwell modelling for Hugo Boss (HUGO BOSS)

He also said he had been following a healthier lifestyle after seeing paparazzi pictures of himself.

He told the podcast: “You know what, (I) went through a little bit of a stage when I was in the band when I was drinking really heavily and I put a lot of weight on and I didn’t notice, I just didn’t notice … you know when you get those horrible paparazzi shots (of yourself) somewhere.

“I was on holiday somewhere and I was like ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe I’ve become that guy’, so then I kind of completely switched my life around after that moment because it just scared me that I couldn’t see it, that was what annoyed me more than anything.”

According to Hugo Boss, Payne will be fronting a series of campaigns over the next two years.

Of the partnership, he said: “I feel lucky that, as the face of HUGO, I get to front iconic campaigns such as this. It’s been an amazing experience to work with such an incredibly talented group of people.”

Mert Alas, of photography duo Mert and Marcus, shared a picture of Payne naked with only a curtain covering his modesty from the Hugo Boss set a few weeks ago.

Payne previously dated singer and X Factor judge Cheryl, and the couple have a two-year-old son, Bear, together.

He is currently dating model Maya Henry, who has shared pictures on her Instagram account of the pair looking loved-up.