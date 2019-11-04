Liam Payne says there are still grudges in One Direction

Liam Payne has said there are still grudges between the members of One Direction.

The singer, 26, told GQ Hype there was a “schoolyard mentality” in the group, which went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

He also revealed that he is no longer in touch with former bandmate Zayn Malik, who he said “didn’t even say goodbye” when he quit in 2015.

One Direction on stage (Ian West/PA)

Asked if there were still grudges between the five singers, Payne said: “Definitely in some part, yeah.

“We had our differences throughout the whole experience with some things.

“I still think about some stuff that was said and done that now I would do differently, but then that’s all part of growing up.

“Being in One Direction was such a schoolyard mentality somehow – the One Direction University, I call it.”

Advertising

He went on: “Everyone has stuff they’ve said at parties they wished they hadn’t but, for us, the difference was that it was all happening in front of the world.

“Now we are older, for me certainly there are things that I am just not as bothered about.”

Discussing Malik leaving, Payne said: “We haven’t really heard from him since he left.

Advertising

“He didn’t even say goodbye, if I am being honest.

“It was a really sordid scenario, from our side certainly. A bit strange. It’s difficult.”

Payne is now gearing up for the release of his debut album, which he said has taken two or three years and has been a “difficult” process.

“I mean, it’s opening up at first and trying to figure out who you are and what people want to know from you,” he said.

“And what the sound is. Trying to find that medium point for all those things.

“It’s just the most difficult thing, especially at a young age when you’re constantly changing and you don’t really know yourself yet.”

Liam Payne on GQ Hype (Mert and Marcus)

The star continued: “We spent the best part of five years in a band closed off from the world and I had to go through this really weird transition inside that band as the world, and then myself, came out of it.

“I mean, even in my therapy sessions, my therapist asked me, ‘What do you actually like to do?’ And I’m like, ‘ don’t know what I like doing!’”

The full interview is available online now via GQ Hype.