Katherine Jenkins sparkles in silver at Music Industry Trusts Award

Katherine Jenkins brought the sparkle as she arrived at the Music Industry Trusts Award in a sequinned silver dress.

The singer lit up the carpet in the off-the-shoulder number, which had the slimmest of spaghetti straps and a slit up the thigh.

Katherine Jenkins (Matt Crossick/PA)

The event will see music industry managers Richard Griffiths and Harry Magee jointly awarded the 2019 Music Industry Trusts Award (Mits).

Co-founders of music management company Modest!, the pair have spearheaded the careers of successful artists across four decades and have performers such as the Spice Girls, Little Mix and Olly Murs on their books.

Richard Griffiths and Harry Magee (Matt Crossick/PA)

Other stars at the ceremony included Rochelle Humes, who looked elegant in a black dress with lace sleeves, and pop star Mae Muller, who provided a splash of colour in red.

Rochelle Humes (Matt Crossick/PA)

Mae Muller (Matt Crossick/PA)

Niall Horan, who has been working with Griffiths and Magee for almost 10 years, also attended.

Niall Horan (Matt Crossick/PA)

The awards are held in aid of music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and the Brit Trust.