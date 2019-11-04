Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez dazzle on MTV red carpet

Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez dressed to impress at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Spain.

The football superstar, 34, and Rodriguez, 25, did not shy away from bold colours on the red carpet in Seville.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo were spotted inside (Ian West/PA)

Juventus player Ronaldo donned a red suit with white t-shirt and trainers for the MTV ceremony.

His girlfriend of three years dazzled in a buttoned blue dress with a thigh-high split.

The ceremony saw Billie Eilish win two gongs – for best song and best newcomer.

The couple have a daughter together (Ian West/PA)

Posting a snap of the couple on Instagram, Ronaldo wrote: “The show started with Love.”

Advertising

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have a daughter together, while Ronaldo also has three other children.

Spanish model Rodriguez previously said the couple are “happier together than ever.”

She told Hello! magazine: “I have found love. We complement each other very well.

“We have a beautiful relationship and when I have him beside me, I have everything. I feel loved and cared for. Love conquers all.”