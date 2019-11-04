Coleen Rooney’s sleuth saga sparks book

Coleen Rooney’s turn as sleuth has inspired a new book.

HarperCollins has snapped up the rights to And Then There Was… One: The Story of WAGatha Christie, The Bookseller reports.

Comedy writer Lucien Young’s book delves into the moment Rooney claimed Rebekah Vardy’s Instagram account was the source of leaked stories about her private life.

The saga made headlines around the world, with the hashtag #WagathaChristie trending.

Coleen Rooney (bottom) accused Rebekah Vardy (top) of selling stories from her private Instagram account (John Walton/PA)

Vardy, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie, furiously denies any wrongdoing and has said she has hired a cyber security expert to clear her name.

The book will be published on December 5, in time for the Christmas market, and features “satirical illustrations introducing the new queen of crime” by Ollie Mann.

HarperNonFiction editor Harriet Dobson was quoted as saying: “As the proud publishers of the works of Agatha Christie, we are delighted to be releasing this affectionate tribute to the mystery genre.”