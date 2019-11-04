BBC Children In Need album on course to top charts

Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter are among a group of actors heading for number one with their album in aid of BBC Children In Need.

Stars including Doctor Who’s David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker and Suranne Jones have united to record Got It Covered, a collection of covers ranging from Coldplay’s Yellow to Taylor Swift’s Never Grow Up.

The 11-track charity album – recorded at Abbey Road Studios – is now on course to be number one on the UK’s Official Albums Chart.

The Official Charts Company said Got It Covered has a lead of nearly 4,000 chart sales at the midweek stage, made up of physical copies, digital downloads and streaming equivalent sales from across the weekend.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO are heading for an 11th UK Top 10 album with From Out Of Nowhere at two, ahead of KIWANUKA, the critically-acclaimed third studio album from British soul singer Michael Kiwanuka.

Michael Kiwanuka (Ian West/PA)

Bob Dylan is a new entry at four with Travelin’ Thru: The Bootleg Series 15 which could mark his 39th Top 10 album.

Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project rounds out the top five.

Elsewhere, REM’s 1994 chart-topper, Monster, has returned to the chart following its 25th anniversary reissue. It is currently at number 11.