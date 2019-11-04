Menu

Advertising

A-listers hit the red carpet for Hollywood Film Awards

Showbiz | Published:

Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger and Nicole Kidman were all in attendance.

23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards – Arrivals

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names hit the red carpet for the unofficial start of awards season.

A-listers including Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger and Nicole Kidman gathered in Beverly Hills for the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards.

23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards – Arrivals
Renee Zellweger was among the honourees at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Zellweger, who picked up the prize for best actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy, wore a black, form-fitting dress on the carpet, complete with white details on the collar.

The 50-year-old also wore matching high heels.

23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards – Arrivals
Nicole Kidman wore all white as Hollywood geared up for another awards season (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Kidman was another A-list star on the carpet.

The Australian, 52, wore an all-white, floor-length gown, with matching silk flowers stitched across it.

Advertising

23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards – Arrivals
Charlize Theron was pictured on the red carpet at the 23rd Hollywood Film Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Oscar-winning star Theron was honoured on the night with the Hollywood career achievement award.

To accept her prize, she wore black trousers paired with a flowing top.

23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards – Arrivals
Cynthia Erivo was honoured for her leading role in drama Harriet (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Advertising

British actress Cynthia Erivo was named breakthrough actress of the year following her starring role in historical drama Harriet.

On the carpet, the 32-year-old Londoner wore a figure-hugging pink dress, which was slit up the thigh.

23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards – Arrivals
Booksmart director Olivia Wilde’s breakout year was recognised at the Hollywood Film Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Olivia Wilde was another celebrating a breakout year, picking up the breakout director award for Booksmart.

The 35-year-old wore a white, polka dot dress teamed with a green clutch purse.

23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards – Arrivals
Laura Dern  was among the stars arriving at the Hollywood Film Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Laura Dern picked up the best supporting actress gong for her role in comedy-drama Marriage Story.

The 52-year-old wore a flowing pink dress, cinched at the waist with a black belt.

23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards – Arrivals
Sienna Miller brightened up the red carpet at the Hollywood Film Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

And Sienna Miller brought a touch of sunshine to the carpet in a bright yellow, off-the-shoulder gown.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News