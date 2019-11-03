Strictly fans in tears over show’s first same-sex dance

Strictly Come Dancing viewers said they were moved to tears as the show made history with its first individual same-sex dance.

Johannes Radebe and fellow professional Graziano di Prima performed together to Emeli Sande’s Shine on the BBC show on Sunday.

Fans said the show deserved a pat on the back for including the dance.

“Hugely well done #StrictlyComeDancing @bbcstrictly for having as part of this a same sex couple dance it’s 2019 it needed to happen,” tweeted one person.

“It was utterly brill! And break all the rules or love who you choose, Just make sure it’s love that lights your fire!”

Another said: “My heart just bursted watching @GrazianoDiPrima and @jojo_radebe dancing, let me cry a thousand tears.”

One posted: “It’s not very often that I would applaud the BBC but allowing same sex dancers is progressive, inclusive & finally stepping into the modern day.

“I think it’s bloody brilliant. Pat on the back @bbcstrictly.”

Another fan said they were “so emotional” watching the routine, adding: “What a breakthrough championed by #StrictlyComeDancing.”

One viewer tweeted: “Well done Strictly for having same sex dancers dancing together..beautiful. Don’t let it be a one off.”

Another said seeing two men dancing on Strictly was “utterly beautiful”.

One fan tweeted: “Watching two male dancers dance together on #StrictlyComeDancing for the first time has made both me and my 9 year old daughter cry tears of joy.”

Strictly continues on BBC One.