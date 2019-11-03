Outlander actor Sam Heughan praises fans as the ‘world’s hardiest’

Outlander star Sam Heughan has praised the show’s fans as the “hardiest in the world” as they braved the Scottish weather to meet him.

The actor and his co-star Caitríona Balfe were mobbed for selfies by fans waiting outside the Bafta Scotland awards in Glasgow.

He also greeted Line Of Duty star Martin Compston on the red carpet, who said he would “see him later in the bar”.

Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser in the historical time travel drama, told the PA news agency: “They are the hardiest fans in the world – the brave all the climates – all weathers.”

His co-star said: “They are amazing, they’re always so passionate and so supportive so it’s amazing to see.”

She added: “It’s so good to be here to celebrate all the Scottish talent and to see how rich the Scottish industry is at the moment.”

The Outlander cast have arrived on the red carpet, grateful to get their glad rags on after a busy day filming! ??#BAFTAScot19 pic.twitter.com/Q5Igx0tkHE — BAFTA Scotland (@BAFTAScotland) November 3, 2019

Heughan, who is from the village of Balmaclellan in Dumfries and Galloway, praised the talent of his native country.

“There was so many great films, great TV out this here year, it’s nice to be on home soil,” he said.

Speaking about the latest season of Outlander, he said: “Season five – we’re almost finished so it will be out soon.

The pair, along with fellow Outlander stars Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton, presented the best director award at the ceremony at the Doubletree Hilton hotel.