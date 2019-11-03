John Malkovich takes over papacy from Jude Law in The New Pope teaser

John Malkovich declares himself to be “irresponsible, indolent, pompous and conceited” as the pontiff in the teaser trailer for The New Pope.

The Sky Atlantic series picks up where The Young Pope left off, with Pius XIII, played by Jude Law in a coma.

Malkovich’s Sir John Brannox is chosen as his replacement and in the new footage from the show, he can be heard saying: “Everyone in the world should know who the Pope is. It’s not vanity, it’s necessity.”

The trailer shows him riding in the “pope-mobile” and addressing crowds, as well as making confession and inquiring if there is any possibility if his predecessor could wake up.

The trailer ends with a shot of Law’s finger moving, before he removes his breathing mask and smiles directly at the camera.

The show, which is a co-production with HBO and Canal +, marks director Paolo Sorrentino’s second limited series in the world of the modern papacy.

He had directed all nine episodes and wrote the show with Umberto Contarello and Stefano Bises.

The series, which will feature Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson as guest stars, will debut in January 2020 on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.