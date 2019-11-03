Daniel Craig: I’m not grumpy and love what I do

Daniel Craig has insisted he isn’t “grumpy” despite his reputation – but admitted he doesn’t do much to try and change people’s perception.

The James Bond star, 51, said he actually loves what he does but that when he was growing up people trying to be artists didn’t seek approval.

Discussing how he is perceived, Craig told The Sunday Times Culture: “I don’t do much to dispel it, because I’d just be chasing my tail to prove that I’m not the person people think I am.

“You know, I probably don’t have a particularly good public persona.

“Some do. Some can go on talk shows and tell stories, but I’m just not wired that way. I don’t know what to say.

“I can try, but people would go, ‘What’s he doing?’ They’d go, ‘Where is the grumpy f*****?'”

He added: “But I’m not grumpy. Genuinely, I’m not… I love what I do.”

The 007 star went on: “But I just grew up in an era when, if you were trying to be an artist, you didn’t look for approval. You didn’t look for likes.

“You just did your thing. And this? This is what I do.

“Who am I personally? It has nothing to do with anybody, except for the people in my life.”

The actor is set to reprise the role of the suave spy in new film No Time To Die, which is due to be released next year.

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

The film will be Craig’s fifth and reportedly final outing as Bond.

He said the cast and crew are “pulling out all the stops” for the eagerly anticipated film.

“We’re trying to make the best f****** Bond movie we can,” he said.

“Pulling out all the stops.

“If we aim for the stars, we might hit the treetops.”