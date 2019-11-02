Watch Jason Momoa feed a bear a biscuit out of his mouth

Jason Momoa has shared a video of him feeding a bear a biscuit out of his own mouth.

The Game Of Thrones star posted the behind-the-scenes clip from his new Apple TV+ show See, in which he fights a kodiak bear, saying the animal needed to know his scent.

The footage shows him in costume as he gets on his knees in front of the animal and puts the snack in his mouth.

A voice can be heard off camera saying “we have to make this quick” before the big bear snatches the cookie out of Momoa’s mouth, licking his face in the process.

Posting the video on Instagram, Momoa wrote: “The things we do for our ART.

“SEE. Is out. Please watch on Apple TV+. The bear needs to know your scent. So here’s my cookie kisses big guy.

“Love you tag. Aloha Baba Voss.”

Baba Voss is the name of Momoa’s character in the futuristic show, which is penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

It is set 600 years in the future in a decimated America where human beings have lost the power of sight and have retreated to a new Dark Ages.

The series also stars Alfre Woodard and Sylvia Hoeks.