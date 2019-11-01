Stereophonics beat Kanye West to UK number one

Stereophonics have beaten Kanye West to claim their seventh UK number one.

The Welsh rockers surged to the top of the charts with their latest studio album, Kind.

West was beaten to top spot and claims second place with his release, Jesus Is King.

Stereophonics celebrating topping this week’s Official Albums Chart with their album, Kind (OfficialCharts.com)

Stereophonics told the Official Charts Company: “Thank you very much for getting Kind to number one.

“We’re always trying to make new music and we appreciate your support. I hope you love the album as much as we do. We’ll see you all soon.”

It is the seventh time Stereophonics have claimed the number one spot in the charts, a feat managed by the likes of Coldplay and The Prodigy

Third in the album rankings is James Blunt’s new release Once Upon A Mind, followed by Rick Astley’s The Best Of Me, and Pony, by Rex Orange County.

In the singles chart, Tones And I are number with Dance Monkey, followed by Regard’s Ride It and Selena Gomez’s Lose You To Love Me. In fourth is Circles by Post Malone.

The collaboration track between Ed Sheeran, Cardi B and Camila Cabello, South Of The Border, rounds off the top five.