Pop star Lizzo ‘wins Halloween’ with hilarious costume
She referenced one of her most popular songs.
Pop star Lizzo “won Halloween” after referencing one of her hit songs for a costume.
The US singer, 31, dressed up as a DNA test – complete with swab – in a reference to her chart-topping single Truth Hurts.
She revealed the outfit in a video posted to Instagram. It begins with a friend answering a knock at the door, declaring “finally, my DNA test came in”.
Then, the opening bars of Truth Hurts chime in and Lizzo appears in the doorway wearing a white board with the words “DNA test” written on it in sparkling letters.
The front of the outfit opens to reveal the “results” – “100% that bitch”.
Her single Truth Hurts contains the DNA test line. It was inspired by a meme created by singer Mina Lioness.
One fan on Twitter told Lizzo: “You won Halloween.”
Truth Hurts was originally released in 2017 but became a viral hit earlier this year after gaining popularity on the video sharing website TikTok.
It topped the charts in the US and has become the the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 number one by a solo female rapper.
Detroit-born Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Vivianne Jefferson, has enjoyed a stellar year following the April release of her third studio album, Cuz I Love You.
She is also an actress and appeared in the drama Hustlers alongside Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez.
