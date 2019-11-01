Pop star Lizzo ‘wins Halloween’ with hilarious costume

Pop star Lizzo “won Halloween” after referencing one of her hit songs for a costume.

The US singer, 31, dressed up as a DNA test – complete with swab – in a reference to her chart-topping single Truth Hurts.

She revealed the outfit in a video posted to Instagram. It begins with a friend answering a knock at the door, declaring “finally, my DNA test came in”.

Then, the opening bars of Truth Hurts chime in and Lizzo appears in the doorway wearing a white board with the words “DNA test” written on it in sparkling letters.

The front of the outfit opens to reveal the “results” – “100% that bitch”.

Her single Truth Hurts contains the DNA test line. It was inspired by a meme created by singer Mina Lioness.

One fan on Twitter told Lizzo: “You won Halloween.”

Truth Hurts was originally released in 2017 but became a viral hit earlier this year after gaining popularity on the video sharing website TikTok.

It topped the charts in the US and has become the the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 number one by a solo female rapper.

Detroit-born Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Vivianne Jefferson, has enjoyed a stellar year following the April release of her third studio album, Cuz I Love You.

She is also an actress and appeared in the drama Hustlers alongside Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez.