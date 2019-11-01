Halloween is over! Mariah Carey celebrates start of the festive season

Mariah Carey has reminded her fans that Christmas is imminent with a fun video showing herself getting ready for the festive season.

The singer, whose hit single All I Want For Christmas Is You is considered one of the best seasonal songs of all time, posted a clip of herself falling asleep on Halloween while dressed in a 1980s-style costume on social media.

The music star’s phone showed the time to be 11.59pm on October 31, before switching over to midnight on November 1.

Carey then pretended to wake up in bed wearing red Christmas-themed pyjamas while receiving a phone call from Santa.

She sang down the phone: “It’s time!”

Earlier in the day, Carey had celebrated Halloween in her 1980s glam rock-style costume at Heidi Klum’s annual bash in New York.

The jovial clip came as streaming platform Deezer revealed All I Want For Christmas Is You is still the UK’s festive favourite, 25 years after its release.

The song has already seen a 99% surge in streaming throughout October.

It was the nation’s most-played Christmas song in 2017 and 2018, fending off competition from classics Last Christmas by Wham! and Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens.

Deezer has also reported that British music fans are getting into the festive spirit early this year, with streams of its Christmas Songs playlist rising by 111% in October.

To celebrate the anniversary of her 1994 album Merry Christmas, Carey has released a special 25th anniversary edition.

The double album, which includes a number of rare remixes and previously unreleased live tracks from her 1994 St John the Divine concert, is available now.