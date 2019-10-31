This Morning’s Phillip Schofield unrecognisable as he transforms for Halloween

Phillip Schofield underwent a dramatic Halloween transformation to become the Scarecrow from The Wizard Of Oz for the Halloween edition of This Morning.

The presenter, who was accompanied by co-host Holly Willoughby dressed as Dorothy, was up at 4.30am and spent hours becoming the film character with the help of full prosthetic make-up.

The pair kicked off the show with an homage to the 1939 film, with Willoughby seemingly crash-landing into the decorated studio in a car.

She wore a blue pinafore dress and a brunette wig in two plaits, along with the character’s famous red shoes.

Schofield, in full costume as the Scarecrow with straw sticking out of his trouser legs, was tied to a stick structure before being “released” by Willoughby.

He told viewers: “I was up at 4.30 this morning, my incredible prosthetics were applied by Barrie Gower and the team at BGFX, the same team behind the make-up at Game Of Thrones.”

Complimenting his costume, Willoughby said: “What’s amazing with what they do is, you know when you think of movies and think it probably only looks good on film, but as I’m stood here next to you now, looking at you, you are just the Scarecrow.”

Continuing the Wizard Of Oz theme throughout the show, the hosts’ co-stars were also in various guises from the popular film.

Dr Ranj Singh appeared as the King of the Munchkins, Alison Hammond was transformed into the Cowardly Lion, and fashion expert Trinny Woodall was a very glamorous version of the Tin Man.

Vanessa Feltz made a special appearance with a green face as the Wicked Witch of the West, and chef Phil Vickery was unrecognisable as a tree.