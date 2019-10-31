The best celebrity Halloween costumes over the years

The spookiest day of the year is finally here and celebrities have already been revealing their most terrifying looks for Halloween.

Whether it is prosthetics, creepy costumes or ghoulish make-up, stars often pull out all the stops for October 31.

We take a look back at some of the best celebrity Halloween outfits in recent years.

:: Heidi Klum

The queen of Halloween, model Klum goes all out every year, using elaborate costumes and prosthetics and regularly spending hours in the make-up chair to perfect her look.

Over the years she has been everything from Jessica Rabbit, to an old lady to Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction.

She outdid herself in 2018 when she was transformed into Princess Fiona from Shrek for the night.

:: Adele

Adele dazzled fans in 2016 when she dressed as Jim Carrey’s character from the film The Mask.

The disguise was so good that the singer could only be recognised thanks to her hand tattoo – featuring the name of her son Angelo.

:: Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow gave fans the creeps when she dressed up as her “head in a box” from Seven.

The Hollywood actress played the wife of a detective (Brad Pitt) who is beheaded by a serial killer (Kevin Spacey) in the 1995 thriller, with her head ending up in a box.

She reprised the grisly scene for Halloween in 2017, with her now husband Brad Falchuk standing in as Spacey’s character.

:: Amanda Holden

Last year Holden dressed as a character from The Handmaid’s Tale, the TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge amazed fans when she revealed she had used a nipple cover to achieve the character’s bloodied eye socket.

Sharing a series of photos and videos on social media, Holden wrote: “Under his eye #handmaids#halloween #mu by #me! Amazing what you can do with a nipple cover!”

:: Kylie Jenner

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Jenner became a Barbie in a box in 2018.

The make-up billionaire shared pictures of herself in her get-up with her Instagram followers, showing off her bright pink leotard and blonde wig.

She added blue contacts to disguise her dark brown eyes and wore heavy pink eye make-up to complete the look.

Jenner went the extra mile and posed inside a box with the toy’s famous logo across the front.

:: Mel B

Last year Mel B appeared to have a dig at her Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham as she and a friend dressed up as Posh and Becks.

The singer wore a mask of Victoria’s face and held a sign reading: “No I am not going on tour.”

The Girl Power group later got back together for a series of gigs, but designer Victoria passed.

:: Katy Perry

Perry donned facial prosthetics and a red suit to play Hillary Clinton at a Halloween bash thrown by Kate Hudson in 2016.

The singer was accompanied by a man dressed as Bill Clinton, who many people assumed was her beau Orlando Bloom.

However, it later transpired that Bloom was the person dressed as Donald Trump behind them.