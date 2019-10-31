Advertising
Strictly Come Dancing’s Kelvin Fletcher: Will Bayley will be missed
The table tennis player, 31, pulled out of Strictly after suffering a serious knee injury during rehearsals
Strictly Come Dancing’s Kelvin Fletcher says Will Bayley’s exit is a “great loss” to the show.
The Paralympian, 31, pulled out of Strictly after suffering a serious knee injury during rehearsals.
And the injury could mean the table tennis player is unable to defend his Paralympic crown in Tokyo next year.
Fletcher, 35, told BBC Breakfast: “It’s a great loss to the show.
“I thought he was doing brilliantly.
“I’m gutted, absolutely devastated.”
Fletcher, who has wowed the audience with his routines with pro dancer Oti Mabuse, said: “I think he jumped off some sort of platform, it was a bit of a freak accident.
“He trained like that all week.”
The actor said of his partnership with Mabuse: “We have got very similar work ethics and we both want to get the best out of each other….
“When else are you going to wear a bright blue, tight shirt?
“I find myself asking for more fake tan, more glitter, more sequins!…
“I think a couple of weeks ago it was the first time I’d not had a fake tan and I felt really strange.
“What am I turning into?!”
