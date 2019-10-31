Selena Gomez clarifies her relationship status

Selena Gomez clarified her relationship status after she was spotted at the same restaurant as an ex-boyfriend.

The US singer, 27, was photographed entering the same New York venue as fashion executive Samuel Krost, who she reportedly dated in 2015.

However, Gomez quickly dispelled rumours they had rekindled their romance and wrote on her Instagram Story that she was not in a relationship.

“I am not dating anyone,” she said. “I’ve been single for two years. I’m on God’s timing not mine.”

Gomez returned with new music earlier this month, hitting the headlines with the single Love You To Lose Me, which fans speculated was about another ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

She followed it up 24 hours later with the much more upbeat Look At Her Now, a celebration of a woman who had bounced back from a difficult period.

While Gomez has confirmed she is single, last week she also admitted she was ready to find love again.

Speaking on the Zach Sang Show, she said: “I’ve been super, super single for two years and I want to know what that love will look like next for me.

“I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be codependent, or messy, or lack of communication. When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength.”