Liam Payne steps out as Batman for Halloween bash

Showbiz | Published:

He attended a party in London.

Liam Payne went all out as Batman at the annual Halloween party hosted by Jonathan Ross.

The singer cut a hulking figure as he donned the attire of the Caped Crusader for the star-studded bash at Ross’s north London home.

Liam Payne arrives at the Halloween party with Maya Henry (Yui Mok/PA)

The One Direction star arrived holding hands with partner Maya Henry, who was fittingly dressed as Catwoman.

He was joined at the party by Maya Jama, Martin Freeman, Davina McCall, and Stephen Merchant.

