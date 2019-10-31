Kylie Jenner files for restraining order

Kylie Jenner has filed for a restraining order after alleging a man scaled a security gate on her property and “aggressively” knocked on the front door.

The 22-year-old reality TV star said she has suffered “emotional distress” and fears for her safety following the incident on Tuesday.

It is alleged the man approached Jenner’s house in Calabasas, near Los Angeles, and knocked on the door.

Kylie Jenner has filed for a restraining order after a man allegedly scaled a fence on her property and banged on her door (PA/PA Wire)

When confronted by the cosmetics entrepreneur’s security staff, he is said to have claimed to be there to speak with her. The man was later escorted from the property.

In court documents, Jenner said she has “no relationship” with the man and has never met or communicated with him.

“There is absolutely no reason for him to be contacting me or coming to my home,” she added.

While it is unclear if Jenner’s one-year-old daughter Stormi was at home at the time, Jenner said: “I have a young child and also fear for her safety.”

She was granted a temporary restraining order which orders the man to stay at least 100 yards away from her.