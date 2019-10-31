Karim Zeroual sends love to Will Bayley after injury

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Karim Zeroual has paid tribute to Will Bayley after the Paralympian was forced to quit the dance show.

The CBBC star sent his love to the table tennis player, who left the show due to a knee injury, during his appearance on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two.

Bayley suffered a knee injury during rehearsals and said his early exit was not how he wanted to leave the show.

During the closing credits of It Takes Two, Zeroual said: “I love you, Will and Janette. Big love, love you, Will. Big ups.”

The presenter and his dance partner Amy Dowden made heart symbols and blew kisses to their dance colleagues.

"To me, it meant more than just a show…I just wanted to try and help people as well!" He was an inspiration and a role model to many on #Strictly2019 Thankyou @WillBayleytt and @JManrara! pic.twitter.com/KSA2J40tOk — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 30, 2019

Bayley had previously spoken on the show, saying: “I wouldn’t mind properly ending it, even if we went out next week or something, I just didn’t want to end it like this.”

Thanking his professional partner Janette Manrara, he said: “I came into this show so scared of dancing.

“I was really scared of embarrassing myself. But she believed in me.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday November 2 on BBC One.