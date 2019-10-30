Start date for new series of I’m A Celebrity revealed

Ant McPartlin will make his return to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in less than three weeks.

The presenter, who was replaced by Holly Willoughby in the jungle-based series last year, and his co-star Declan Donnelly will kick off the series in Australia on Sunday November 17.

A post on the programme’s official Twitter page said: “Drum roll please… @imacelebrity Returns Sunday 17th November 9pm @itv. @antanddec We’ll see you in the Jungle! #ImACeleb.”

A new batch of famous faces move into the jungle for the series, where they will undertake a number of challenges, including the often stomach-churning Bushtucker trials, in a bid to win over the viewing public.

The winner of the series, now in its 19th year, will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle, following in the footsteps of last year’s champion Harry Redknapp.

While the I’m A Celebrity line-up is kept under wraps, those rumoured to be taking part include former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle, footballer-turned-pundit Ian Wright and ex-EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa.

McPartlin, 43, took a step back from his work commitments following his arrest for drink-driving in March 2018, with This Morning host Willoughby stepping in to join Donnelly in the jungle for I’m A Celebrity in November 2018.

He reunited with Donnelly to host Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year, and the duo recently confirmed they have started filming their prime-time TV show Saturday Night Takeaway for 2020 after putting the show on hiatus for a year.