Naomi Ackie: I’m constantly asked how Star Wars will end

Star Wars actress Naomi Ackie has spoken of the pressure of keeping plot details from the upcoming film under wraps.

The End Of The F***ing World star, who plays Jannah in The Rise Of Skywalker, said she will feel relief when the blockbuster is finally in cinemas.

Speaking after announcing the nominees for the British independent film awards (Bifas) alongside Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole, she told the PA news agency: “I am really excited, ultimately because I’ve had to keep the secrets of the film for a really long time so I’m excited for everyone to watch it.”

Joe Cole and Naomi Ackie (Ian West/PA)

She said she is asked how the film, which will conclude the Skywalker saga, will end “all the time”, adding: “I’m also asked ‘Are you a Jedi?’

“I have a friend who is convinced I’m going to die in it, it’s constant. But there are only a few options.”

Ackie said she is also looking forward to the “celebration” of the film’s release, saying: “It’s coming up to two years since I found out I was doing it so now finally we get to share it and I think whenever we are making films that is the best bit, to share it with people.”

The actress, who won a Bifa in 2017 for her role in the film Lady Macbeth, said she sympathised with the young actors and filmmakers who were awaiting news of the nominations.

She said: “I feel like we’ve both been there, I remember being up really early in the morning to look at the nominations, so it’s nice to know we were the ones doing it for other people.”

Cole added: “It feels like there is a huge diverse collective of movies, there is a lot of documentary stuff this year, a very strong documentary section and it just feels like there is a nice variety of films up.”

The Bifas will be handed out at Old Billingsgate on December 1. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker will be released in UK cinemas on December 19.