I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! Who’s rumoured for the jungle?

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! is about to return to TV screens with a new cast of celebrities.

Here are some of the faces rumoured to be heading to the jungle for the ITV show, hosted by Ant and Dec.

Andrew Whyment

Andrew Whyment and wife Nicola (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The 38-year-old actor has played Kirk Sutherland in Coronation Street for almost 20 years.

Whyment, who also appeared in The Royle Family, previously took part in Dancing On Ice.

A source told The Sun that producers “were chuffed to get Andrew as viewers have watched him on Coronation Street for the best part of two decades, yet know nothing about him away from Kirk”.

Nadine Coyle

The former Girls Aloud star, 34, is also rumoured to be taking part.

She has previously admitted that she and her former bandmates were not the best of friends.

Her debut solo album, Insatiable, was not a big hit, just making the top 50 of the UK charts in 2010.

Roman Kemp

We’re back, it’s early and we’re delirious pic.twitter.com/QRvGPmxsy9 — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) September 2, 2019

The son of Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp has enjoyed a profile boost since his Capital radio breakfast show went UK-wide.

The 26-year-old has not denied his involvement in I’m A Celebrity, telling Metro: “You’d have to see, you’d have to see.”

Kate Garraway

Well that rocked ? Had so much fun performing as Mason’s mum in @SchoolOfRockUK for #KateWestEnd. Don’t forget to donate to @MakeNoise via https://t.co/1YALhva4MX – thank you! ? pic.twitter.com/ki6B7cMdzL — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) October 10, 2019

The Good Morning Britain presenter has hinted that if she was to appear in the jungle, it could be eventful.

The 52-year-old told the Daily Mirror: “I’m really scared of snakes, spiders and rats. I’m claustrophobic and I don’t really like heights.

“I’m not very good without food. I genuinely eat chocolate every single day, a massive slab of it. I’ve done that since I was 16.”

Ian Wright

Ian Wright (Ian West/PA)

The England footballer turned pundit, 55, could follow in the footsteps of his friend and former King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp.

Redknapp told the Mirror Online: “He’d be great fun. He’s a great lad, Wright – I love him.”

But he added: “He’s crazy! Whether he can keep his cool for three weeks, that’s the question!”

Jacqueline Jossa

The 27-year-old actress, best known for her role as Lauren Branning in EastEnders, has been tipped for a stint in the jungle.

A source told the Daily Star: “As ever, line-ups aren’t locked in until closer to the time but it is looking more than likely she will be heading Down Under.”

James Haskell

James Haskell (PA)

The former rugby star is married to Chloe Madeley, daughter of presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

But Madeley, who himself has been rumoured for I’m A Celebrity, told ITV show Lorraine: “The last I heard of it … well, I spoke to him yesterday. He’s in Japan!”

A date for the launch of the new series of I’m A Celebrity … is yet to be confirmed.